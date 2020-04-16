Police: Man shoots 3 teens during fight aboard SEPTA bus

Police are investigating after a man shot and wounded three teens aboard a SEPTA bus early Thursday morning in North Philadelphia.

Authorities say the incident occurred near Bustleton Avenue and St. Vincent Street just after 1 a.m.

An altercation reportedly broke out between a 24-year-old man and a group of teens. Police believe the man acted in self-defense when he shot and two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old in the leg.

The teens were taken to the hospital and are recovering.

The man is reportedly cooperating with police and turned over his gun to investigators. Police believe the man had a permit to carry a firearm.

This is an ongoing investigation.

