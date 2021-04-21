Daunte Wright's funeral to be held in Minneapolis on Thursday

article

A funeral service will be held Thursday in Minneapolis for Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed by a Brooklyn Center police officer during a traffic stop.

The service will be streamed on fox9.com/live.

According to organizers, the service will be held on Thursday, April 22 at 12 p.m. CT at Shiloh Temple International Ministries at 1201 West Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis.

Rev. Al Sharpton announced his organization, the National Action Network, will cover Wright's funeral costs. Sharpton will provide the eulogy at the upcoming service. Ben Crump, the family's attorney, and Wright's relatives will also speak at the ceremony.

Kim Potter, the officer involved in the deady shooting resigned from her position and has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.