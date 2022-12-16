What's open and closed Dec. 26, the day after Christmas

article

The holiday season is upon us, with Christmas Eve and Christmas Day falling conveniently on a weekend this year — a Christmas "miracle" that only happens every seven years on average.

So while many employees who work standard business hours will get Christmas Eve and Christmas Day off this year, several others will still see more time off as the federal holiday will be observed on Monday, Dec. 26.

Here are businesses that will be closed the day after Christmas:

Mail delivery

Post offices will be closed on Monday, which means mail and packages won’t be delivered by the United States Postal Service.

Packages from other delivery services could also be impacted. FedEx services are closed on Christmas Day, though most pick back up on Monday. UPS, however, has no pick-up or delivery services on Dec. 26.

RELATED: Holiday shipping deadlines 2022: Dates to know so your packages arrive by Christmas

Banks

The Federal Reserve is observing Christmas the Monday after, which means most banks will be closed.

Banks are not required to close on federal holidays, but many do. Check your local branch before visiting.

Additionally, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed.

RELATED: Americans say holiday gifts harder to afford

Court and government offices

All federal offices will be closed. However, at the state government level, some may still be open.

Courts will likely be closed, too. Check with your local branch before visiting.

RELATED: Don't have your Christmas plane ticket yet? Here's what an expert says

Retail

As with other major holidays, private retailers may choose to be open or closed, or amend their hours. Check with your destination Monday before visiting.

This story was reported from Detroit.