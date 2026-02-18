Drunk driver hits children, mom walking out of NJ preschool: Police
FREEHOLD, N.J. - A New Jersey woman was charged with drunk driving after her car slammed into a woman and two children outside a preschool this week.
Woman, children hit by car
What we know:
The crash happened outside Bloom Academy in Freehold Township on Feb. 13. Dramatic surveillance video from the school obtained by News12 shows a woman and two children walking out of the school when an SUV crashes into a beam on the walkway, bouncing off and hitting the three.
Freehold police arrested the driver, identified as 68-year-old Angela Arrigo of Manalapan, after they said she was intoxicated. Arrigo has been charged with driving while intoxicated, assault by auto and endangering the welfare of a child.
The woman and children were all taken to the hospital, and later released.
What we don't know:
FOX 29 has reached out to Bloom Academy for more information and has not yet heard back.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Freehold Township Police Department.