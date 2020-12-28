Daytona Beach law enforcement officer passes away on Christmas

A Daytona Beach law enforcement officer passed away on Christmas Day, officials said.

The Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety said that 24-year-old Darius Debarros died at his home on Christmas.

They said that he was an EMT and SWAT team member.

As of now, his cause of death is still unclear.

