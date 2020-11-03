DC voters approve decriminalizing ‘magic mushrooms,’ other psychedelics

D.C. residents have approved a measure that will effectively decriminalize “magic mushrooms” and other organic psychedelic drugs.

The measure – Initiative 81 – does not legalize psychedelic plants and fungi, it simply re-categorizes them as “the lowest level police enforcement priority.”

Activists weathered the challenges of the pandemic to push the legislation onto the ballot.

Their messaging focused heavily on psychedelics’ medical usages.

They say psychedelics can be deployed to treat depression, trauma and addiction.

The nation’s capital is the first Eastern city to pass such a measure.

Denver became the first U.S. city to pass such an initiative in May 2019, with the California cities of Oakland and Santa Cruz following suit. It would also likely face efforts in Congress to overturn or block its implementation.

