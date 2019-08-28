‘Deana’s Law’ hopes to impose stronger penalties for repeat DUI offenders

Authorities say a Newtown Square man driving drunk killed a 45-year-old woman in his sixth DUI. On Wednesday, legislation was introduced to impose stronger penalties for repeat DUI offenders.

Chris Eckman was at the wheel with his wife, Deana, as the front passenger on Feb. 16, 2019, as they drove on Route 452 in Upper Chichester, Pa. Police say coming the other way and on the wrong side of the road was David Strowhouer, who was drunk behind the wheel.

"It was so fast that my wife, in one regard, thank goodness, really had no idea it was ever coming," Chris Eckman said.

Deana Eckman,45, lost her life that night. On Wednesday, her name was linked to an effort to save others and keep people drinking and driving off the road.

"No parent wants to bury a child it’s an out of order process," she mother said.

Authorities say David Strowhouer, 30 , was not only drunk at the wheel, but he also had five prior DUI convictions and was driving on a suspended license. He pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while under the influence.

"When you keep someone from drinking and driving you keep them from turning a three-ton vehicle into a killing machine," Senator Tom Killion said.

Killion wants to slap continuous alcohol monitoring devices or cams on the ankles on people with three or more DUI arrests. The devices test the wearer’s perspiration for alcohol and alert a monitoring agency if detected.

"Every DUI driver is a potential homicide let’s be clear that is fact," Delaware County DA Katayoun Copeland said.

The bill introduced Wednesday in Harrisburg would also stiffen penalties for multiple DUI’s and impound vehicles.

Pictures of Deana Eckman, enlarged, rested on easels Wednesday in the Delco courthouse. Her images prompted sorrow and questions.

"I don’t understand how someone with five previous DUIs could be out on the road. There's so many things that could have prevented it," Deana's cousin Jenna Thiel said.