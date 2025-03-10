Man, 66, fatally falls from SEPTA platform: police

The Brief Philadelphia police are responding to an incident that occurred at a SEPTA platform in Juniata Park Monday night. Police say a 66-year-old man is dead.



A death incident is under investigation in Philadelphia's Juniata Park neighborhood Monday.

This is a developing story.

What we know:

SKYFOX was live over the scene on the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue at the Erie-Torresdale stop.

Philadelphia police say at 8:34 p.m., a 66-year-old man fell from the SEPTA platform.

Medics pronounced the man deceased at 8:59 p.m.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim's identity.

What's next:

This is an ongoing investigation.