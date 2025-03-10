Expand / Collapse search

Man, 66, fatally falls from SEPTA platform: police

By
Published  March 10, 2025 10:13pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Person found dead near SEPTA platform: reports

An investigation is underway after sources say a person was found dead near a SEPTA platform Monday night.

The Brief

    • Philadelphia police are responding to an incident that occurred at a SEPTA platform in Juniata Park Monday night.
    • Police say a 66-year-old man is dead.

PHILADELPHIA - A death incident is under investigation in Philadelphia's Juniata Park neighborhood Monday. 

This is a developing story. 

What we know:

SKYFOX was live over the scene on the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue at the Erie-Torresdale stop. 

Philadelphia police say at 8:34 p.m., a 66-year-old man fell from the SEPTA platform. 

Medics pronounced the man deceased at 8:59 p.m.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim's identity.

What's next:

This is an ongoing investigation. 

Crime & Public SafetyNews