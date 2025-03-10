Man, 66, fatally falls from SEPTA platform: police
PHILADELPHIA - A death incident is under investigation in Philadelphia's Juniata Park neighborhood Monday.
This is a developing story.
What we know:
SKYFOX was live over the scene on the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue at the Erie-Torresdale stop.
Philadelphia police say at 8:34 p.m., a 66-year-old man fell from the SEPTA platform.
Medics pronounced the man deceased at 8:59 p.m.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the victim's identity.
What's next:
This is an ongoing investigation.