Debunking coronavirus myths as people head to the Jersey Shore

No arrests and no citations took place this past weekend as New Jersey officials reported that people were complying, for the most part, with reopening guidelines down the shore.

“Masking was not what we want it to be and I don’t just want it to be on the beach, but on the boardwalk and we have to be careful waiting in line to buy beach badges,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

But images of the boardwalk crowds from the FOX 29 Ocean City cameras got many people fired up on social media.

People were concerned about whether folks were socially distanced enough to protect themselves from viral particles in the air. Governor Murphy says things weren’t as they seemed.“Turns out it depends on the angle of the camera in terms of whether it’s as good or as bad as it may look,” explains Murphy.

That has not stopped the comments on social media posts. People going at one another over that is safe and what is irresponsible. Penn Medicine’s Dr. Mike Cirigliano weighed in on the different beliefs like not needing a mask or space in crowds when you are outside and the wind is blowing.

“Well, I mean look, is it worse in a room? Yes, but it’s not zero risk, because you’re outside. A lot of fiction,” explained Dr. Mike.

Another belief is about the sun and how the sun’s UV rays and heat are suppressing the coronavirus in southern states.

“Well that’s another piece of fiction. Number one, it is happening down south.Number two, people are dying in the south and number three, sunlight has never been shown to kill the virus. I wish it was that simple, I wish it was, not gonna happen," he said.

Scientists told the world just two months ago that the masks didn’t work but Dr. Mike says that they know better now, if only people would wear them properly.

“I’ve seen people with their noses hanging out. That’s not going to protect anybody, especially the person wearing the mask," Dr. Mike added.

