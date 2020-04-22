Delaware County woman steps up to help workers on front lines of COVID-19

A Delaware County woman wanted to do something to help medical workers on the front lines of COVID-19 so she took to social media and since then support has been pouring in.



Acts of kindness has become full-time job for Dayna Cavanaugh these days ever since she started the Delco United Facebook page two weeks ago.



"We started collecting donations first day about $800 came in and up until yesterday we’ve raised over $25,000,” Delco United organizer Dayna Cavanagh told FOX 29.



On Wednesday, it was gift cards personally delivered to all 51 workers at Lankenau Hospital’s respiratory department. The gift cards were donated from several Delco restaurants and a hair salon.

“It’s exhausting working 12-16 hour days so being able to get a gift card maybe buy dinner on the way home is a relief so they don’t have to go home and cook and I’m sure when it’s all over they’ll need a haircut,” Dr. Brian Duvak said.



Next up, dinner was served with more than 400 cheesesteaks dished out for the Lankanau shift change. The meal was all donated by former patients.

For the Delco United crew, Wednesday marked their 73rd stop in just 14 days.



"They’re extremely important right now and a little bit under appreciated and so deserving," Cavanagh said. "It's just a different way of giving back to the essential workers but also supporting local businesses at the same time."

