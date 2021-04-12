Delaware experiencing a Johnson & Johnson vaccine shortage

The number of Johnson & Johnson vaccines being shipped to Delaware will be drastically reduced next week.

According to the CDC, the state is receiving more than 14,000 doses this week, but only about 1,700 next week.

The entire country is dealing with a Johnson & Johnson shortage after 15 million doses of the vaccine had to be thrown out because of a contamination issue at the production facility in Baltimore.

Health officials in Delaware are expecting to host fewer mass vaccination sites for the next few weeks because of the shortage.

