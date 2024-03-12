Expand / Collapse search

Delaware gym owner accused of having sexual relationship with teenage employee

Published 
New Castle County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Delaware gym owner Thomas Keaton, 31, has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a female employee from February-March 2023.

DOVER, Del. - A Delaware gym owner is being accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenage employee last year.

Thomas Keaton, 31, is facing several charges, including five counts of first-degree Sexual Abuse of a Person of Trust and three counts of fourth-degree rape.

It's alleged that Keaton, who owns Legends Elite gym in Dover, had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old employee from February-March 2023.

Keaton turned himself in Monday to face a host of serious charges, including Sexual Solicitation of a Child Under 18-years-old and Unlawful Sexual Contact.

He is being held at a Delaware prison on $121k cash bail, according to authorities. 

Investigators said they are only releasing limited information about the allegations at this time.