Delaware gym owner accused of having sexual relationship with teenage employee

A Delaware gym owner is being accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenage employee last year.

Thomas Keaton, 31, is facing several charges, including five counts of first-degree Sexual Abuse of a Person of Trust and three counts of fourth-degree rape.

It's alleged that Keaton, who owns Legends Elite gym in Dover, had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old employee from February-March 2023.

Keaton turned himself in Monday to face a host of serious charges, including Sexual Solicitation of a Child Under 18-years-old and Unlawful Sexual Contact.

He is being held at a Delaware prison on $121k cash bail, according to authorities.

Investigators said they are only releasing limited information about the allegations at this time.