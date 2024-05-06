Delaware State University shooting: 2 arrests made in murder of 18-year-old woman

article

Two men have been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting at Delaware State University claimed the life of an 18-year-old woman last month.

Camay Mitchell De Silva, 18, was shot and killed on the university's main campus during the early morning hours of April 21.

On Monday, Dover police announced the arrests of 20-year-old Destry Jones and 18-year-old Damien Hinson in connection to her tragic death.

Police say both suspects, neither of whom were enrolled students, were engaged in a physical fight with two other men, ages 20 and 21, on campus that morning.

At some point in the altercation, police say Jones and Henson opened fire, striking Camay.

Camay, who was planning to attend Del State, was found with a gunshot wound to the head. She succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital.

Police say the 18-year-old victim was not involved in the initial fight, and was not believed to be the target of the deadly shooting.

A search for the suspects was immediately launched as police investigated witness interviews, video surveillance and forensic evidence.

On May 2, Jones was taken into custody at an apartment in Brooklyn, New York. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Delaware.

Later that day, Hinson was arrested at a shopping center in Dover, and has been remanded in Sussex County.

Both suspects have been charged with murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses.

The murder charges are in connection to Camay's death, while the attempted murder charges relate to shots being fired at the other men engaged in the fight on campus, according to authorities.

Dover police say patrols have been increased on campus since the deadly shooting as they work with campus police and university leaders to ensure student safety.