Shooting at Philadelphia restaurant critically injures man, no arrests made
PHILADELPHIA - A man was rushed to the hospital after a late-night shooting in Philadelphia's Tioga neighborhood Saturday.
Police were called to the Crab Du Jour restaurant on North Broad Street for shots fired around 10:45 p.m.
The 25-year-old victim was found with gunshot wounds to the stomach, left arm and left thigh.
He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
It is unknown what led to the shooting, and police say no arrests have been made.