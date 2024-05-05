Shooting at Philadelphia restaurant critically injures man, no arrests made

article

A man was rushed to the hospital after a late-night shooting in Philadelphia's Tioga neighborhood Saturday.

Police were called to the Crab Du Jour restaurant on North Broad Street for shots fired around 10:45 p.m.

The 25-year-old victim was found with gunshot wounds to the stomach, left arm and left thigh.

He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

It is unknown what led to the shooting, and police say no arrests have been made.