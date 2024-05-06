Body of woman pulled from Schuylkill River: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a body was discovered in one of the city's bodies of water Monday morning.
The unidentified woman was pulled from the Schuylkill River near the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
The body was recovered around 10:56 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:51 a.m.
Police have yet to release further details, or say if the discovery is under investigation.