Delaware judge upholds sentence for criminal kicked by officer

Crime & Public Safety
Associated Press
DOVER, Del. - A habitual criminal who made headlines after being kicked in the face by a police officer has lost a bid to have his prison sentence reduced. 

A judge ruled Friday that Lateef Dickerson had failed to demonstrate any reason to consider his request. 

Dickerson was sentenced to 10 years in 2016 for possession of a gun by a person prohibited. 

He argued that his incarceration amounts to "cruel and unusual punishment" because of the coronavirus. 

Dickerson received $300,000 in 2015 to settle a lawsuit the American Civil Liberties Union filed on his behalf after he suffered a broken jaw when the officer kicked him.

