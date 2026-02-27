Philadelphia weather: Temps will near 60 degrees with sunny skies this weekend

The Brief Temperatures will approach the 60s on Saturday, with plenty of sunshine and low winds. Showers on Sunday morning will pair with above average temperatures. The winter chill will return to start next week, with temps returning to the 30s.



A week that started with a winter storm that dropped nearly two feet of snow in some places will end with spring-like temperatures.

What we know:

Anyone begging for an early preview of spring will be delighted by what forecasters say is in store for this weekend in Philadelphia.

Temperatures will sit in the 50s on Friday with plenty of sunshine and overnight lows dropping back below freezing.

The balmy temps will continue to rise on Saturday, stretching into the upper 50s with plenty of sunshine to make it feel even warmer.

A few passing showers on Sunday will be the only damper on the weekend as temperatures are expected to stay above average.

What's next:

Temperatures will drop back into the 30s on Monday and Tuesday, with increasing clouds and a chance of a wintry mix.

The temperature roller coaster will continue through midweek, when forecaster expect more rain with highs in the 50s.