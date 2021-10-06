Delaware Speedway offering laps to people who get vaccinated

article

Dover International Speedway is offering the chance to drive around its "Monster Mile" to people who get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the racetrack later this month. Events will be held on Oct. 16 and 17.

Up to 800 drivers and their passengers will be able to take two laps around the track in their own vehicles behind a pace car.

Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered. Participants will be able to get their first, second or booster shots.

Free COVID-19 testing will also be available, and people can get vaccinated at the events without driving the track.

Registration opens at noon Wednesday at racetoendcovid.org.

