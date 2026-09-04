Former Philly union boss John Dougherty released after President Trump commutes sentence

The Brief President Donald Trump commuted the six-year federal prison sentence of former Philadelphia labor leader John Dougherty, according to Dougherty's attorney. Dougherty's attorney says he was released from federal prison just after 3:00 p.m. Thursday. No official record of the commutation has been published.



Former Philadelphia labor leader John Dougherty is heading home after having his six-year federal prison sentence commuted by President Donald Trump, according to Dougherty's attorney George Bochetto. The release came just after 3:00 p.m. Thursday from a federal prison in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, hours after the White House decision, Bochetto said.

President Trump commutes Dougherty's sentence after repeated appeals

Attorney George Bochetto called the release of Dougherty a compassionate decision, saying Dougherty needed to care for his gravely ill wife.

Bochetto said he was notified by officials in charge of commutations, "I got the call from the White House and the folks in charge of commutations called me and said George we got great news for you. They told me and I was floored to say the least."

Dougherty, known as Johnny Doc, was convicted in two separate federal trials of bribery, embezzlement and theft. He was sentenced to six years in prison, but President Trump signed the commutation following the denial of multiple court requests for early release, according to Bochetto.

Why Dougherty's attorney says family needs were central

Bochetto highlighted the difficult circumstances facing Dougherty's wife Cecilia, saying, "Celia Dougherty is in grave health. She needs 24-7 care. Her money has run out. She has no money left for nursing care. Someone has to be by her side or she’ll pass. And that somebody is John Dougherty." He also said, "Johnny Doc's wife Cecilia is in such desperate need of her husband to stand by her to care for her. Nobody knows her needs better. No one cares for her better than Johnny Doc."

Bochetto emphasized the bipartisan nature of the move.

"John Dougherty was for many years the most powerful Democrat in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania politics. And Donald Trump is a republican. But it shows you how the right thing, the compassionate thing, the humane thing can sometimes rise above politics," said the attorney.

The backstory:

Dougherty was ordered to begin serving his sentence on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, after being convicted in a 2019 indictment and again in 2021 for bribing a Philadelphia City Council member. Prosecutors sought up to 14 years in prison and $2.1 million in restitution. Instead, Dougherty was sentenced to six years with three years of supervision.

His attorneys asked for reduced time, citing his wife's health. Dougherty filed appeals for house arrest that a U.S. District judge repeatedly denied, according to Bochetto.

Prosecutors said Dougherty’s misuse of the union’s funds harmed both the union and Philadelphia. According to previous reporting, he used the union as his "personal bank account" and a job source for family and friends. Bochetto told FOX 29 Dougherty had been working to be released to care for his wife for more than a year.

What's next:

Bochetto said the commutation eliminates $1.5 million in restitution Dougherty still owed. No official record of the commutation order has yet been published, and Dougherty is still listed as an inmate.

What we don't know:

There is no information yet about the exact terms or conditions of President Trump’s decision, when Dougherty's release becomes official, or whether there are any restrictions following the commutation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office has not commented on Dougherty’s release.