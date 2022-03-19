Delivery driver caught on doorbell camera eating customer's food

A doorbell camera caught a delivery driver eating his customer's food in Leicester, England, on March 14.

According to Storyful, the driver popped a chip in his mouth before the customer opened up the door.

Nayf Storer was watching through the camera as his wife opened the door.

"You just ate one of my chips," Storer said over the camera’s intercom. "You eating my food bruv?"

But a delivery driver eating customers' foods may not be that uncommon.

US Foods conducted the survey between May 9-13, 2019, and of the total 1,518 American adults who responded, about 500 were delivery drivers.

Of those 500 delivery drivers, 28 percent of them (140 drivers) admitted to taking food from a delivery at some point. When asked if they are often tempted by the smell of the food they deliver, 54 percent said "yes."

US Foods asked consumers, "If you ordered a burger and fries, and the deliverer grabbed a few fries along the way, how upset would you be?"

The average response was 8.4 out of 10, with "1" signifying "no big deal," and "10" signifying that it would be "absolutely unacceptable."

Traditional take-out packing is easily accessible, but some restaurants are switching to tamper-evident packaging to ensure that food orders make it to the consumer untouched.

When consumers were asked if they would like restaurants to use tamper-evident labels to address the issue, 85 percent responded "yes" — and that was before they knew that 28 percent of drivers were willing to sneak a bite.

FOX 5 New York contributed to this report.

