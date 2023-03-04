Dell Music Center celebrates groundbreaking of major renovations to enhance the venue

A premiere outdoor entertainment venue in Philadelphia is getting a huge makeover.

Renovations at the Dell Music Center are now underway.

City officials joined local broadcasting legends for a ceremonial groundbreaking on the $6.9 million project Friday.

The major overhaul will include a new stage and renovated amphitheater roof, to enhance acoustics.

Dell Music Center General Manager Susan Slawson explained, "This is a place where people come to experience a great time. This just allows people to come in and experience a better time and let them know we care about what you’re walking into."

Officials hope to start live music at the Dell in mid-August.