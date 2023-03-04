Expand / Collapse search

Dell Music Center celebrates groundbreaking of major renovations to enhance the venue

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Dell Music Center celebrates groundbreaking of major renovations to enhance the venue

A premiere outdoor entertainment venue in Philadelphia is getting a huge makeover, as renovations at the Dell Music Center are now underway.

FAIRMOUNT - A premiere outdoor entertainment venue in Philadelphia is getting a huge makeover.

Renovations at the Dell Music Center are now underway.

City officials joined local broadcasting legends for a ceremonial groundbreaking on the $6.9 million project Friday.

The major overhaul will include a new stage and renovated amphitheater roof, to enhance acoustics.

Dell Music Center General Manager Susan Slawson explained, "This is a place where people come to experience a great time. This just allows people to come in and experience a better time and let them know we care about what you’re walking into."

Officials hope to start live music at the Dell in mid-August.