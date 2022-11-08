Democrats solidify control of Delaware government in 2022 midterms

article

Delaware Democrats solidified their hold on state government Tuesday, winning all statewide races and picking up another seat in the state Senate.

Incumbent Democrats defeated Republican challengers in races for attorney general and state treasurer.

Democrats also kept control of the state auditor’s office.

The attorney general’s race pitted incumbent Kathleen Jennings against Republican challenger Julianne Murray.

Democrat Lydia York defeated Republican Janice Lorrah in auditor’s race after defeating a Democratic incumbent in a September primary.

Democratic state Treasurer Colleen Davis also kept her seat, defeating Republican challenger Greg Coverdale.