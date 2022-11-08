Democrats solidify control of Delaware government in 2022 midterms
DOVER, Del. - Delaware Democrats solidified their hold on state government Tuesday, winning all statewide races and picking up another seat in the state Senate.
Incumbent Democrats defeated Republican challengers in races for attorney general and state treasurer.
MORE: Delaware Election Results: Rochester defeats Murphy again in Delaware House contest
Democrats also kept control of the state auditor’s office.
The attorney general’s race pitted incumbent Kathleen Jennings against Republican challenger Julianne Murray.
FOX 29 Election Coverage
- Check election results for key races in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware
- Live updates: National view of the 2022 general election and results
- Live midterm election results: Key U.S. Senate races
Democrat Lydia York defeated Republican Janice Lorrah in auditor’s race after defeating a Democratic incumbent in a September primary.
Democratic state Treasurer Colleen Davis also kept her seat, defeating Republican challenger Greg Coverdale.