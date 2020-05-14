Dentists take extra precautions as they prepare to see patients for routine procedures

Dentists are taking extra precautions as they prepare to see patients for routine procedures after being shut down due to COVID-19.

“We’re actually going to take their temperature with a no-touch thermometer. If they have a fever of a hundred or more, we are going to ask them to reschedule," Dr. Peter Flaherty said.

He says he’s taking every imaginable precaution to protect his patients and his staff from the coronavirus when he reopens his Devon dental practice on Monday. Patients will be asked to fill out a health questionnaire and will also have to rinse with hydrogen peroxide.

“That’s gonna kill any viruses or bacteria that they might have in their systems because not all patients are symptomatic,” explains Dr. Flaherty.

The office has removed all magazines, books and toys from the waiting room, which will be limited to only a couple of people at a time. Dr. Flaherty has also invested in hospital-grade air

All of Dr. Flaherty’s staff members will be wearing N95 masks, gowns and gloves while they are working. Everything that can be touched will have disposable covers and the treatment rooms will be stripped down and thoroughly cleaned and sterilized between patients.

One patient Whitney Stewart says that he trusts all of the safeguards are in place for when he visits.

“I’m actually excited to get my teeth cleaned as funny as that sounds,” said Stewart.

