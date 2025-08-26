This NJ mall now charges for 'premier parking' spots

The Brief Deptford Mall is now charging for "Premier Parking" spots. The $10 spots are situated close to mall entrances. Approximately 40 day long spots can be purchased by QR code.



How much are you willing to pay for a prime parking spot at your local shopping mall? At Depford Mall you have to cough up 10 bucks for prime parking.

What they're saying:

Some back-to-school shoppers were having a bit of sticker shock before they even walked into the mall Tuesday.

"I’m like 10 dollars to park!! I ain’t parking here" said one shopper.

"I think it’s just a way to make money honestly" added another.



That’s the reaction of many shoppers who informed us about a recent change at the mall. A Premium Parking option.

For $10 you can park all day at a space close to the entrance.

It’s not clear exactly when the mall started the upgraded parking option.

"Honestly in today's day and age that should be the last thing they’re charging for" said Lamark Porter of Clayton, NJ.

Porter works for a smartphone dealer inside the mall. He says the new spaces popped up earlier this month and says most have been left empty.

"Working here it’s very rare I see someone even use it. It’s funny because I park right in the front just because I know no one else is going to park there. That’s a life hack" said Porter.

One customer pulled into a premier spot. Once she read the sign she pulled away dumbfounded.

"I was looking at that too like why is it 10 dollars to park at the mall.. .like? It’s crazy. It’s crazy" said Marilena of Deptford.

Dig deeper:

With a drive around the parking lot, FOX 29 learned the mall has designated about 40 spots for premier parking, all near main entrances.

The signs with a QR code for payment send customers to a payment page corresponding to the parking spot.

Many shoppers say shopping malls should be trying to attract customers, not charging them.

"I think it’s ridiculous. I think they already make enough money in the stores as is. I think this is somewheres for people to come and gather. People come here just to come eat sometimes. I don’t think they should be charging 10 dollars to park. That seems a little ridiculous to me" said Justin Perona of Egg Harbor City.

Along with disabled parking spots the mall also designates free spaces for expectant and new mothers along with combat veterans. But other than that a close spot is going to cost you.

"I believe it’s horrible because $10 just to park? We need more handicapped signs than $10 to park,"said Erica Williams of Deptford.

It was not clear who was enforcing the premium parking spots or what would happen if customers didn't pay to park in the spots.

We reached out to local mall management and representatives for Phoenix-based owner Macerich. As of Tuesday evening our request for comment had not been returned.