Deputies arrest grandmother accused of purchasing heroin with a 2-year-old in the car

A grandmother was arrested on Tuesday in DeLand after authorities say a deputy saw her buy heroin with a 2-year-old child in the car.

An incident report from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that deputies observed 43-year-old Amy Moreland in a vehicle and purchasing narcotics from a dealer. A white substance near the driver's floorboard tested positive for opiates. Several illegal items were found in Moreland's possession, including a cut straw with residue on it and a clear plastic bag containing heroin.

Moreland was being arrested when she admitted to a deputy that she purchased a $20 bag of heroin. The incident report also stated that Moreland brought a 2-year-old along with her when purchasing the drugs. The child was seated behind the driver's seat during the purchase of the drugs.

Moreland was arrested for the possession of Heroin, possession of paraphernalia, and child neglect. The mother of the child was contacted and arranged for the pick up of her child.

"Grandma is out here buying dope with you. It's not good," the deputy could be heard saying to the 2-year-old in a video posted onto Twitter.

The deputy also is heard telling the grandmother that it is dangerous for the 2-year-old to even be near the drugs. He later identified the presence of enough fentanyl to kill somebody.

"It's definitely, probably, about four to five times as lethal to a child that is 2-years-old. So that bag just opens up and it blows through the air and he breathes it. A) he's gonna be high, but B) it's going to kill him," the deputy said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said this situation may seem "unthinkable to most of us, but addiction makes the unthinkable happen."

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.