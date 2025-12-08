Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Philly Police Officer Andy Chan

The Brief Funeral arrangements for Officer Andy Chan have been announced by the FOP. Chan passed away nearly seven years after a motorcycle crash left him severely injured. He is survived by his wife, children, and a mourning police force.



The Philadelphia Police Department is mourning the loss of Officer Andy Chan, who passed away nearly seven years after a motorcycle crash left him with severe brain injuries.

Funeral arrangements for Officer Chan

What we know:

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 announced Chan's death in a Facebook post on Tuesday, December 2.

"Andy died a hero, and we will always remember and honor his sacrifice," the union wrote.

Nearly a week later, the FOP announced the following funeral arrangements for the fallen officer:

Funeral arrangements for Philly Officer Andy Chan | FOP Lodge #5

The backstory:

Officer Chan was struck by a driver while on duty in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia in January 2019.

Despite wearing a helmet, he suffered a severe brain injury that left him in a coma for months.

After emerging from the coma, he required 24-hour care.

Officer Chan is survived by his wife and children, along with an entire police force that remembers him as a hero.

Related article

The community is encouraged to continue supporting his family and honoring his memory.

The crash was later ruled an accident. At the time of the crash, Chan had just entered his 24th year with the department.

Becoming a police officer was a childhood dream for him, and his passing leaves a significant void for those who knew and loved him.

Officer Chan's legacy

Roosevelt Poplar, president of FOP Lodge #5, said, "Andy had a smile that would penetrate your heart and when you saw him, when he walked in a room, he was always smiling. It was contagious."

Mark O’Connor, executive director of the Families Behind The Badge Children’s Foundation, said, "Andy’s old partner, Kyle Cross, said that being highway patrol in Philadelphia is all that Andy wanted to do and he got there and he was at the pinnacle of his life. It defined him."

Families Behind the Badge also announced Tuesday that they would be moving forward with the 6th Annual Andy Chan Block Party on Friday, Dec. 12.

Proceeds from this year's event will support the Chan family and 10 other families of fallen or critically-injured first responders.

What we don't know:

Details about the driver involved in the 2019 crash or any legal proceedings that followed have not been disclosed.