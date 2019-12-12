Diocese of Trenton announces plans to close 2 Catholic elementary schools

The Diocese of Trenton has announced plans to close two catholic elementary schools next summer.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help School in Maple Shade and Pope John Paul II Regional School in Willingboro will close in June of next year.

Officials say the schools will be closing for two main reasons, finances and enrollment.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help currently serves students from kindergarten all the way up to 8th grade and only has 125 students- well below the 220 student benchmark.

The school, which has been open since 1928, has seen enrollment go down over the past five years.

The diocese says the parish and school are $4.8 million in debt.

Advertisement

Pope John Paul II Regional school is dealing with similar issues with only 113 students enrolled.

The diocese will work with students and staff to find them a new school.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP