Disney shares Dole Whip recipe while theme parks remain closed

While its theme parks remain closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, Disney has started sharing the recipes for some of their most popular snacks.

After the Disney Parks recently posted the recipe for churros, many fans made another request: they wanted to know how to make the famous Dole Whip.

The frozen pineapple treat can usually be found in the Magic Kingdom's Adventureland. Though many copycat recipes can be found online, Disney has never shared their own version -- until now.

On both the Walt Disney World and Disneyland park apps, users could watch several slides that gave the steps to recreate the refreshing tropical treat.

The recipe, which is enough for a single serving, calls for the following ingredients:

- 1 big scoop of ice cream

- 4 oz. of pineapple juice

- 2 cups of frozen pineapple

The recipe says to add the ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. It then says to add the mixture to a piping bag, and form into a swirl in a cup.

While it's not clear if this is the "official" Dole Whip recipe, since Disney only refers to it as a "frozen pineapple treat" on its app, it's sure to be a delicious dessert option to tide parkgoers over until they can visit "the most magical place on Earth" once more.

