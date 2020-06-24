Disneyland delays reopening of theme parks

Disneyland is pushing back the reopening of its theme parks officials announced on Wednesday.

They will not reopen on July 17th as previously announced.

Disney is still negotiating with unions that work at Disneyland, who are concerned about public health due to COVID-19.

According to their statement released on Twitter, "The state of California has now indicated that it will not issue theme park reopening guidelines until sometime after July 4," Disneyland officials said.

Downtown Disney will reopen on July 9th.

A new opening date has not been announced.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.