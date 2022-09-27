'One of the best days of my life': Stranger takes 100-year-old veteran to Disneyland

We're not crying, you're crying!

Video going viral on social media shows a random act of kindness being taken to a whole new level - and it's giving us all the feels.

In the video posted to TikTok, Isaiah Garza is seen approaching an elderly man with a walker, asking him if he wants to go to Disneyland with him.

"I'm sorry to bother you, but I've had a really rough day. Do you want to go to Disneyland with me today?"

The 100-year-old veteran is caught by surprise.

"That's great! You'd really take me? My gosh.. I can't believe this… this is great!" he responds.

The video goes on to show the two all smiles while on the teacup ride, then Isaiah gifting the veteran a pair of signature Mickey Mouse ears.

"First we went on the tea cups and it was his first ride in like 50 years and then It’s a Small World and sang it together like 50 times it was so cute," Garza told FOX 11.

Isaiah Garza coordinated the surprise with the elderly man’s caregiver after she responded to his Craigslist ad.

Isaiah wheels the elderly gentleman through Sleeping Beauty Castle and the two bust some moves "like its 1995" near the seasonal Halloween pumpkins.

"[We] became best friends for the day," Isaiah captioned part of the video.

As the video comes to an end, Isaiah asks the centenarian how it feels to be in the "happiest place on earth."

"This is one of the best days of my life. I feel like I might be dreaming or something. I thought my life was over. I will remember this day for a long time. You don't know how much I appreciate this… you really don't know," he replies, choking back tears.

Garza, with a big social media following, is open and honest about getting paid, brand and sponsorship deals through his videos, but says it comes from a genuine place of love and passion for helping others…after he was homeless for a couple of years living on Skid Row.

"I think it was the pain I went through every day when I would sleep on concrete, shower in public restrooms for years. I just told myself I was going to use this energy and harness it for good someday. I never knew how I was going to be able to make money someday to help people, but I always told myself that energy I would harness it for good and it ended up working."