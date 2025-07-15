District Council 47 reaches tentative agreement with City of Philadelphia

The Brief District Council 47 and the City of Philadelphia reached a tentative agreement on a new contract to avoid a strike. The 3-year deal, plus a 1-year contract extension, will raise union wages by 13.5% over Mayor Parker's 4-year term. Union members still have to ratify the new contract.



The City of Philadelphia and District Council 47 reached a tentative agreement on a three-year contract to avoid yet another strike.

District Council 47 represents workers and retirees in the Non-profit, Higher Education, Cultural/Arts, & Government sectors in Philadelphia.

The tentative agreement, which includes a 13.5% raise and a one-year contract extension on the deal they agreed to last fall, will still need to be ratified by members.

What we know:

Mayor Cherelle Parker announced on Tuesday that the City of Philadelphia and District Council 47 have reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract.

"I have good news to share for the dedicated members of AFSCME District Council 47, and every taxpaying resident and business in Philadelphia," Parker wrote.

The new three-year contract and the one-year extension the union agreed to last Fall will raise wages by 13.5% over Parker's four-year mayoral term.

"We are valuing our city workers and protecting our city's hard-earned fiscal stability at the same time," Parker said.

Local perspective:

The deal with District Council 47 was reached as District Council 33 members voted this week to ratify their new contract with the city.

Their deal was reached following a week-long strike, including a hold out by sanitation workers which allowed trash to pile up on city streets.

What's next:

District Council 47 members will still need to vote to ratify the new agreement.

Mayor Cherelle Parker and city leaders will hold a press conference Tuesday with more on the deal.