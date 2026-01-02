Sweeney named Gloucester County administrator amid board split

The Brief The vote took place at the annual reorganization meeting at the Old County Courthouse. A majority of board members approved Steve Sweeney's appointment. Sweeney responded to criticism from the opposition.



Former New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney has been appointed as the county administrator by the Gloucester County Board of Commissioners.

Board approves Sweeney's appointment

What we know:

Five out of seven commissioners voted in favor of Sweeney, citing his qualifications as unmatched in New Jersey.

However, two commissioners raised concerns about transparency in the interview process, Sweeney's educational background, and his salary.

The position is for five years, with a potential salary exceeding $280,000 annually, according to one commissioner.

What they're saying:

"This happened very quickly. We did not get notification until late on New Year's Eve, and I did not get the full agenda packet until 2 this afternoon. There is no salary discussed, there is no salary posted and that is the issue. It gives you a broad range of salaries," said Gloucester County Commissioner Chris Konawel.

Sweeney addresses criticism Sweeney addressed head-on statements from the opposition about his education.

"They made a big thing that I did not go to college. I did not. But I ran this county longer than any other freeholder director ever in this history, saved millions of millions of dollars for taxpayers with shared services that I came up with, was the longest serving senate president in the history of the state, was an acting governor and I actually have three honorary doctoral degrees," he said.

Sweeney says the pushback is disappointing, but it is politics.

"It will not stop me from working with them. I have no problem doing it. I have never been a partisan my whole life. I am a proud democrat, but I work with republicans on a regular basis and by the way got congratulated by republicans throughout the state. And so, we move on," said Sweeney.

What we don't know:

Details about the salary and the transparency of the interview process remain unclear, as some board members have expressed concerns.