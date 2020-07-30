Donations pour in following massive apartment fire in North Coventry Township
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa - Officials say four residents and three firefighters were taken to the hospital following a 3-alarm blaze at an apartment complex in North Coventry Township.
The fire broke out on the 700 block of Worth Boulevard at the Ashwood Apartments around 7:30 p.m. Thursday and quickly engulfed the building.
Firefighters spent hours working to get the blaze under control.
North Coventry firefighters were assisted by 30 emergency units from Berks County, Bucks County, Chester County, Delaware County, and Montgomery County.
After several hours of battling intense flames and heavy smoke, firefighters were able to control the blaze. However, as of Friday morning, crews were still trying to stamp out hot spots inside the charred building.
According to officials, over 100 people were affected by the fire with four people hospitalized with minor injuries. The Red Cross says they have helped 15 families find temporary housing at a nearby hotel.
Pastor Josh Park at Branch Life Church was trying to keep up with the extensive amount of donations that poured in Friday.
“We’re gonna give Walmart a run for their money. Everything that’s in a Walmart is now inside this fire station and the families are able to come and get whatever they need when they need it," he said.
The cause of the blaze is being investigated by Chester County Fire Marshal, Pennsylvania State Police, and agents from the bureau of alcohol tobacco firearms and explosives (ATF).
Displaced residents are in desperate need of donations. If you wish to donate a list of GoFundMe pages can be found below:
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
