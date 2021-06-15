Double shooting leaves 2 men injured in Kensington

article

Police are investigating a double shooting that left two men injured in Kensington.

The incident happened at approximately 11:39 p.m. on the 3000 block of North Water Street on the highway.

Police say two men suffered gunshot wounds to various parts of their bodies.

A 39-year-old man was shot in right leg while a 45-year-old man was shot to the left leg, right leg, and right arm.

Both men are currently listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

