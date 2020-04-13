Downingtown woman, 30, accused of stabbing mother multiple times on Easter Sunday

article

A Downingtown woman is accused of stabbing her mother multiple times inside their home on Easter Sunday.

Alexis L. Wilson, 30, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, possessing the instrument of crime and related charges, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

According to investigators, Downingtown police were dispatched to a residence at the 200 block of Highland Avenue for a report of an alleged assault on April 12. When police arrived they found Wilson holding a large silver knife, investigators said.

Police say they also found the victim lying face down in the living room surrounded by blood and blood smeared on the wall. Investigators say the victim was stabbed approximately 10 times following a dispute.

The victim was taken to Paoli Hospital and placed in a medically-induced coma. Wilson was taken into custody at the scene and is currently awaiting a a preliminary hearing.

“The victim is currently in Paoli Hospital with serious stab wounds to her back. We are awaiting further information at this time. We thank the Downingtown Police Department for their swift response to this disturbing crime and we hope for the victim’s speedy recovery," District Attorney Deb Ryan said.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP