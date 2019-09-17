‘Downton Abbey’ fans will get a chance to stay in the real-life castle for 1 night through Airbnb

Fans of the beloved PBS historical drama “Downton Abbey” will have a chance to stay in one of the rooms at the country estate through a special Airbnb listing.

The real location, Highclere Castle, will be open for a one-night stay on Nov. 26, according to the Airbnb listing.

The listing, which was put together by Lord and Lady Carnarvon, offers guests that chance to stay in one of 300 rooms that feature an en-suite bathroom. During their stay, they’ll have an evening of cocktails, followed by a traditional dinner and then coffee in the library.

The next morning, guests will be treated to a breakfast and then given a private tour of the castle’s grounds, which covers 100,000 square feet.

Lord and Lady Carnarvon will also give guests a special gift at the end of the experience, according to the listing.

But in order for people to have a chance at staying in one of the extravagant rooms, they’ll need to have a verified Airbnb account with positive reviews and must be a passionate “Downton Abbey” fan.

Chances to score a reservation will open up on Oct. 1.

Airbnb will make a donation to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to celebrate the special offering.

The estate has been in the Carnarvon family since 1679 and became a famous location thanks to the critically-acclaimed show, according to Lady Carnarvon.

Highclere Castle is close to the town of Newbury, which is just 50 miles north of London.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.