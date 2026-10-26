Dozens displaced after 3-alarm apartment fire in Camden County

The Brief A 3-alarm fire at a Pennsauken high-rise apartment left about 40 people displaced. A woman escaped the fire by jumping from a fifth floor window, according to officials. The cause of the fire is not known.



Dozens of residents have been displaced after a three-alarm fire tore through a high-rise apartment in Pennsauken on Monday.

What we know:

Firefighters were called to the Cooper River Plaza apartments on McClellan Avenue around 2 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Video provided by a witness shows heavy flames shooting from the window of an apartment unit several floors up.

Officials say a woman jumped from a fifth floor apartment to escape the blaze. She was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Firefighters say the fire, which rose to three-alarms, damaged 20 apartments and caused approximately 40 people to be displaced.

What they're saying:

Residents say it's not uncommon for there to be false alarms at the building, but Monday morning's fire was different.

"Usually we're like, ‘oh that’s just a small fire or something' and we don't go (outside), we dismiss it, but this time it was real," Kathy Nguyen told FOX 29 News.

What we don't know:

Officials have not reported any additional injuries. The condition of the woman who jumped from the window has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.