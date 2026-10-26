Dozens displaced after 3-alarm apartment fire in Camden County
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. - Dozens of residents have been displaced after a three-alarm fire tore through a high-rise apartment in Pennsauken on Monday.
What we know:
Firefighters were called to the Cooper River Plaza apartments on McClellan Avenue around 2 a.m. for reports of a fire.
Video provided by a witness shows heavy flames shooting from the window of an apartment unit several floors up.
Officials say a woman jumped from a fifth floor apartment to escape the blaze. She was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
Firefighters say the fire, which rose to three-alarms, damaged 20 apartments and caused approximately 40 people to be displaced.
What they're saying:
Residents say it's not uncommon for there to be false alarms at the building, but Monday morning's fire was different.
"Usually we're like, ‘oh that’s just a small fire or something' and we don't go (outside), we dismiss it, but this time it was real," Kathy Nguyen told FOX 29 News.
What we don't know:
Officials have not reported any additional injuries. The condition of the woman who jumped from the window has not been released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: Information provided by the Pennsauken Fire Department.