Dream come true: Philadelphia teen accepted into all 5 military academies

A mailbox filled with acceptance letters - that was the case for one Philadelphia high school senior this year.

From Penn State to Villanova, John Clark got offers from some big schools, but he was most excited about a certain five: the military academies.

Clark, who graduated sixth in his class from Father Judge High School in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday, received the rare distinction of being accepted into all five United States service academies.

And the cross-country captain has already made his choice! He's headed to the Air Force Academy in Colorado with the hopes of being a fighter pilot.

"I've always wanted to fly," Clark said. "The navy was always my No. 1 choice, but with the need for pilots, especially in the Air Force, I chose Air Force."

The teen's family couldn't be more excited that he is living out his childhood dream.

"He’s following his dream, so we’re all very happy for him" Clark's mom said.

Clark says he plans to have a career in the Air Force, and hopes to inspire his peers to "challenge yourself, develop leadership skills and help others."