Dream job for gamers offers $1,000 to play Fortnite

Not only is Fortnite free, there is actually a way to be paid to play the popular online game.

An online company that helps consumers choose internet service providers, Highspeedinternet.com wants to pay someone $1,000 to play the game.

The lucky candidate will be required to play the game on different internet connections and report how game play was affected.

The chosen gamer be required to play 50 hours of the game between June 7 and July 31, and the company says that whoever is hired will get a chance to live stream their experience.

"If a summer Fortnite mission sounds like your kind of side hustle, apply before the May 31, 2019, deadline," the company said on its website.

While you aren't required to be a professional gamer, you have to be 18 or older and own your own console. The gamer who lands the gig will get free internet service for a year and a brand new modem and router.