Drive-by parade held for graduates of RAM initiative at WCU

Dozens of cars showed up for a drive-by parade to show support for graduates from the RAM initiative at West Chester University for students with intellectual disabilities.

Nate Seagraves and Emily Scott are students of the two years program and they are the first-ever graduates.

“They are really paving the way for students with disabilities,” Liz Schlosser said. "It was really important that they felt like this was a special day for them and they celebrated it like it should have been celebrated"

Today was supposed to be commencement day but their mentors who helped them through the program decided to surprise them with the parade.

“We’ve started talking about it since September of last year and every day there was some sort of a mention oh I can't wait for graduation,” Emily’s mom, Elaine, said.

It was a day they won’t soon forget.

