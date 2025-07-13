Group of teen boys arrested for Dunkin' burglary in New Castle County

The Brief Four suspects burglarized a Dunkin' in Bear last week. The 13-year-old and 14-year-old suspects were arrested by police and charged. They have since been released to their parents.



Four burglary suspects, aged just 13 and 14 years old, are facing several charges after an incident in New Castle County this past week.

What we know:

An undisclosed amount of money was stolen from the register of Dunkin' on Pulaski Highway in Bear early Thursday morning.

Police say two suspects carried out the burglary, while two more suspects stood outside as lookouts.

A short time later, four suspects matching those seen in video surveillance were found at a home in Newark.

They were all taken into custody, arraigned and released to their parents on $1,200 secured bond.

Dig deeper:

Police identified the suspects as three 14-year-old males and one 13-year-old male.

They were charged with burglary, conspiracy and theft.