Shootout leaves 1 dead, 2 injured outside home in Levittown: police

The Brief One man was killed when shots were fired at a home in Levittown this weekend. Two other people were also struck by gunfire, but are expected to survive. Police say all three victims knew each other.



A deadly triple shooting, involving two men and one woman, erupted late Saturday night outside a home in Bucks County.

What we know:

Officers arrived at Quicket Road to find a man with a gunshot wound lying outside the home just after 10:30 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two more victims were found nearby, a woman with a head wound and a man shot in the torso and leg.

Both were taken to a local hospital, and are expected to survive.

Dig deeper:

Police say all three victims knew each other, and that both men exchanged gunfire.

No charges have been filed.

There is no threat to the community, according to authorities.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release further details, including what sparked the deadly shootout, or the relationship between all three victims.