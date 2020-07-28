Driver strikes, critically injures pedestrian on Route 73

article

A pedestrian is in critical condition after authorities in Burlington County say they were struck by a driver Tuesday.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. on Route 73 in Evesham.

Responding medics rushed the victim to Virtua Hospital in Marlton in critical condition.

Police say the driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene following the incident.

No further information about the incident has been released.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP