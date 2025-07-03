Teen, 15, shot multiple times and killed; dumped out of vehicle into alley: officials

The Brief A teenage boy is dead after he was shot and then pushed out of a vehicle in Philadelphia’s Mayfair section. Residents saw the boy lying in the alleyway, unresponsive and called police. Officials said no ballistic evidence was found at the scene.



A young teenage boy was shot and killed and then thrown out of a vehicle into an alley, where residents saw the boy lying in the alley, unresponsive.

What we know:

Medics were dispatched to the 6300 block of Revere, in the rear, after a 911 call saying a person was lying in a rear driveway, unresponsive. Once medics arrived, they found the 15-year-old teen had three gunshot wounds – one in the back, one in the chest and one in the shoulder.

He was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Medical Center where he died a short time later.

Dig deeper:

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small explained that a witness told police the boy was pushed out of a white sedan. The car pulled into the driveway, opened the passenger side door and shoved the boy out onto the pavement.

The sedan then sped off heading east on Robbins from Revere.

Inspector Small went on to say no ballistic evidence was found at the Revere location and they were not certain where the boy was shot.

He did say there were numerous surveillance cameras in the alleyway and they hoped that would provide clues to aid the investigation.