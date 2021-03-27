Drivers get break from rising gas prices in NJ, around USA

article

Drivers are getting a bit of a break from rising gas prices in New Jersey and around the nation.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.94, down a penny from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.23 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.86, down two cents from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.06 a gallon a year ago at this time.

