E-bike rules, property taxes among New Jersey laws taking effect in July

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The Brief A new New Jersey e-bike law takes effect in July, adding age, license and registration requirements for riders. The state says riders must be at least 15 years old and have either an e-bike license or a valid driver’s license. Other July changes affect New Jersey residents, including new rules tied to taxes, public safety and consumer protections.



New Jersey residents are bracing for some major legislative changes this July, highlighted by sweeping new restrictions on electric bikes and a massive expansion of workplace protections.

Whether you commute on two wheels or need to take time off to care for a loved one, here is what you need to know about New Jersey's newest laws going into effect next month.

What we know:

New Jersey Family Leave Act expansion: Taking effect on July 17, the state is lowering the threshold of who qualifies for job-protected leave. This new rule expansion is expected to extend family leave protections to an estimated 400,000 additional workers across New Jersey.

Strict new e-bike regulations: New Jersey has officially reclassified all e-bikes as "motorized bicycles," and strict new rules will go into effect on July 19. To legally ride an e-bike, owners must now register the vehicle with the Motor Vehicle Commission, carry liability insurance, and hold a standard driver's license (or a special motorized bicycle license for 15- and 16-year-olds). Additionally, anyone under the age of 15 is strictly prohibited from riding an e-bike.