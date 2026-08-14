Man charged with homicide after woman killed during domestic dispute in Bristol

The Brief Court records show Michael P. Meyes, 59, was charged with criminal homicide, strangulation, and more. Police were called to the 1400 block of Wood Street around 7 a.m. after neighbors reported hearing yelling from the house. Police have not shared the identities of the people involved in the homicide.



A Bucks County man is facing homicide charges after investigators say a woman was killed during a domestic dispute at a home in Bristol Borough on Thursday morning.

What we know:

Court records show Michael P. Meyers was charged overnight with criminal homicide, strangulation, aggravated assault and more.

Meyers, 59, was denied bail, records show.

The backstory:

Police were called to a home on the 1400 block of Wood Street around 7 a.m. Thursday after neighbors reported hearing yelling.

Authorities say one person was killed during a domestic dispute, and a suspect is in custody.

While investigators have yet to identify the people involved in the deadly incident, residents of the tight-knit community described them as "perfect neighbors" and "a good family."

"I never heard them yell or raise their voices," one neighbor said.

What's next:

Officials say the homicide case remains open, and the investigation is ongoing. They have not released any more details at this time. Police ask anyone with information to reach out to local law enforcement.