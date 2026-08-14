70-year-old man shot and killed Friday morning in Philadelphia: police

The Brief A 70-year-old man was shot and killed Friday morning in Philadelphia. One person is in custody, according to police. The identity of the victim has not been released by police.



Police say one person is in custody following a deadly shooting Friday morning in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5900 block of Ogontz Avenue around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 70-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, and brought him to Jefferson Einstein Hospital, where he died.

One person was taken into custody at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the man who was killed.

No charges have been reported at this time.