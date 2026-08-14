70-year-old man shot and killed Friday morning in Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - Police say one person is in custody following a deadly shooting Friday morning in Philadelphia.
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5900 block of Ogontz Avenue around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police found a 70-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, and brought him to Jefferson Einstein Hospital, where he died.
One person was taken into custody at the scene.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the identity of the man who was killed.
No charges have been reported at this time.
The Source: Information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.