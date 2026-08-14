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70-year-old man shot and killed Friday morning in Philadelphia: police

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Crime & Public Safety
Published August 14, 2026 10:53 AM EDT
Published August 14, 2026 10:53 AM EDT
Livestream

The Brief

    • A 70-year-old man was shot and killed Friday morning in Philadelphia.
    • One person is in custody, according to police. 
    • The identity of the victim has not been released by police.

PHILADELPHIA - Police say one person is in custody following a deadly shooting Friday morning in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5900 block of Ogontz Avenue around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 70-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, and brought him to Jefferson Einstein Hospital, where he died.

One person was taken into custody at the scene. 

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the man who was killed.

No charges have been reported at this time.

The Source: Information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

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