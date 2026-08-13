Haddon Township police arrest Camden man in string of lewd acts involving juveniles

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The Brief Axel Novaberganza, 28, was arrested in Camden, New Jersey after being linked to multiple sexual misconduct incidents involving juveniles. Charges against Novaberganza include repeated luring, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal sexual contact from several incidents over the last few months. Police are seeking additional victims or witnesses who encountered Novaberganza or his 2009 red Toyota Corolla in suspicious circumstances.



Police arrested Axel Novaberganza, 28, of Camden, New Jersey, following multiple incidents of lewd and sexually inappropriate conduct in the presence of juveniles, according to the Haddon Township Police Department.

Authorities say Novaberganza faces several charges and detectives are searching for additional victims.

Investigators connect suspect to a pattern of public sexual acts

What we know:

Police say they responded at approximately 9:32 p.m. on August 11, 2026, to the area of 602 W. Cuthbert Boulevard, next to the Target shopping center, after three juveniles reported that a man exposed himself and engaged in a sexual act in their presence.

Police say the man motioned for the juveniles to "come over," but they left and called police.

Officers say the man fled the area in a red 2009 Toyota Corolla later identified by detectives. Police located Novaberganza and transported him to Haddon Township Police Headquarters.

Police charged Novaberganza with three counts of luring, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and three counts of criminal sexual contact for the August 11, 2026, incident. Authorities say he was remanded to Camden County Correctional Facility.

Detectives had already been investigating two previous reports involving similar conduct in the Newton Creek area, near Lees Lane. On June 21, three juveniles reported a male tried to lure them during a similar incident. On July 14, an adult witnessed a similar act and contacted police.

Authorities encourage more victims or witnesses to come forward

Officers used Automated License Plate Recognition technology to link Novaberganza to both earlier incidents, police say. Additional charges for the June 21 incident include three counts of luring, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and three counts of criminal sexual contact. The July 14 incident resulted in a lewdness charge.

Detectives believe Novaberganza’s actions may represent a pattern. Police say in each case, the suspect exposed himself and motioned for others to approach.

Detectives say they believe that there may be additional victims or witnesses, who have not yet contacted police.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Police encourage anyone who may have witnessed suspicious behavior, encountered Novaberganza or observed a red 2009 Toyota Corolla in suspicious circumstances to contact Haddon Township Police Detectives at Detectives@HaddonTwpPolice.com or 856-854-1176 ext. 4TIP (4847).

What we don't know:

Police have not confirmed the exact number of possible additional victims or detailed whether similar incidents have occurred in other areas outside the ones named.