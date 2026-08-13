Homicide investigation underway after deadly incident at home in Bristol

The Brief One person is dead and another is in custody following an incident at a home in Bristol. Police have not said exactly what happened and have not identified the people involved. A longtime neighbor told FOX 29 News they recalled hearing yelling before police responded.



One person is dead and another is in custody following a suspected domestic incident Thursday morning in Bristol.

What we know:

A massive police presence swarmed a home on the 1300 block of Wood Street in Bristol Borough around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

FOX 29's Dylan Scott reports one person has died, and another person has been placed in custody.

What they're saying:

Longtime residents who live in the otherwise quiet community woke up Thursday morning in shock of the disturbing news.

One neighbor recalled hearing yelling Thursday morning and later realized the severity of the situation when he saw police outside.

What we don't know:

Details about exactly what happened inside the home and the individuals involved have not been shared by police at this time.